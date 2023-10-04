NRI woman alleges sexual assault complaint against Delhi in-laws

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old NRI woman married here has accused her in-laws of sexually assaulting and beating her, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman lives in America and is married to an Indian. She had come to India last week and alleged that around two to three days later her brother-in-law sexually assaulted her and some other family members beat her.

An FIR has been registered at west Delhi's Tilak Nagar Police Station and further investigation is underway, police added.