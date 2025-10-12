NRIs assure support to Punjab govt's 'Chardikala' campaign for flood-hit people: CM

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) NRIs from Australia and New Zealand have assured fulsome support and cooperation to the Punjab government's fundraising campaign 'Mission Chardikala', Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday.

During a virtual meeting with the NRIs from Australia and New Zealand, the CM said they carved a niche for themselves in these countries through hard work and dedication but never forgot their motherland.

An official statement quoting Mann said NRIs have always played a key role in the development of their villages and cities, promotion of sports and even for perpetuating the rich cultural heritage of the state.

'Mission Chardikala' is aimed at gathering global support for Punjab's relief and rehabilitation efforts, said Mann, adding that NRIs can play an important role in the rebuilding exercise of the state which recently faced floods.

Mann informed the NRIs that the state recently witnessed floods of such magnitude that it will remain etched in public memory for generations.

He said the floods did not just bring water but they swept away millions of dreams, adding that it was one of the most horrifying tragedies in Punjab's recent history.

Mann emphasised that this is also Punjab's greatest test, but history has shown that the state always emerges stronger from every crisis.

Apprising the NRIs of the Chardikala mission, the CM said it is an initiative aimed at supporting the welfare of flood victims in Punjab.

Several philanthropists have already come forward to support this mission.

'Mission Chardikala' is a global fundraising campaign which has been launched to raise funds for the state government's rehabilitation initiatives for the flood victims, he said.

Mann said the Majha region is the worst affected area due to the recent floods and now the rehabilitation process is going to start.

Disbursement of relief cheques will start from Monday out of the 'Rangla Punjab' funds, he said.

The state government has set up the Chief Minister Rangla Punjab Fund for the flood-hit people Urging the NRIs to become an integral part of the process to rebuild Punjab, the Chief Minister said that it is the need of the hour to give relief to the flood affected people.

Meanwhile the NRI brethren from Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Perth, and Auckland assured fulsome support and cooperation to the state government for this noble cause.