NSA Ajit Doval addresses Colombo Security Conclave in Port Louis

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday underlined the importance of regional grouping Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in ensuring security and stability in the region.

He made the remarks while addressing the sixth NSA-level meeting of the CSC at Port Louis in Mauritius.

The member states of the CSC are India, Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh and Seychelles are observers in the grouping.

The member States reiterated the role and responsibility of the CSC in ensuring the safety, security and stability of the Indian Ocean region from traditional and non-traditional threats, it is learnt.

The Indian high commission in Mauritius said the high-level meeting agreed on a roadmap of activities for 2024.

"National Security Advisers of India, Mauritius and Sri Lanka, as well as delegates from Seychelles and Bangladesh participated in the 6th NSA-level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) today in Mauritius," the high commission posted on X.

"In his statement, NSA Shri Ajit Doval emphasised the crucial role of CSC in ensuring regional security & stability, and highlighted the significance of continued engagements under the different pillars of cooperation. Members also agreed on a Roadmap of Activities for 2024," it said.

It is learnt that the meeting reviewed regional security scenarios and ways to boost security cooperation.

The CSC was established in 2020 when India, Sri Lanka and Maldives agreed to expand the scope and membership of their trilateral meeting on maritime cooperation.

Mauritius joined the conclave at the fifth NSA-level meeting of the Conclave in March last year.

Cooperation under the CSC focuses on five pillars including maritime safety and security, countering terrorism and radicalisation, combating trafficking and transnational organised crime, cyber security and protection of critical infrastructure and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Bangladesh and Seychelles have been joining the meetings of the erstwhile trilateral on maritime cooperation as well as the CSC as observer states.

At the meeting in Port Louis, the member states reviewed the progress of the decisions taken at the previous NSA-level meeting.

Over the past year, the member nations and observer states of the CSC participated in a number of activities covering areas such as marine pollution, coastal security, oceanography and hydrography, countering financing of terrorism and investigation of terror cases, people familiar with the matter said. PTI MPB ZMN