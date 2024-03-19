NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

Bathinda, Mar 19 (PTI) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was on Tuesday honoured with D.Litt at the Central University of Punjab here.

Doval, who has made a significant contribution to the nation during his decades-long illustrious career in national security, was honoured with the degree at a convocation event.

He was conferred D.Litt (honoris causa) by the university vice-chancellor in the presence of former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Addressing the gathering, Doval said, "It is a privilege for me to be here. I extend my warmest thanks and greetings to the university, vice-chancellor and chancellor for conferring this award which is a matter of great pride and honour for me." "I also take this opportunity to congratulate my younger friends who are going to make a great career ahead," he said on the occasion.

Doval told the students at the convocation that "it is for you to decide what are you going to do with this nation. It is very important... it is not only what this nation has contributed for your growth, your self-actualization, for your education and profession. What is more important is the expectations of this country for you to lead a better India hereafter." "All of you are very lucky, you are members of that generation who are going to see a very powerful, a very prosperous and a very progressive India, which in the comity of nations will have a very great place," he said. PTI COR SUN NSD NSD