NSA Doval holds phone conversation with his US counterpart Sullivan

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a phone conversation on Friday with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan amid some indication of unease in India-US ties following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Doval and Sullivan agreed to work closely to further advance India-US relations, which are "built on shared values and common strategic and security interests".

It said the two national security advisors reiterated the need to work collectively to address global challenges to peace and security and further expand the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

"They discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral, regional and international concern and forthcoming high-level engagements under the Quad framework to be held in July 2024 and later in the year," the MEA said in a statement. PTI MPB IJT IJT