NSA Doval holds talks with British counterpart Barrow

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with his British counterpart, Tim Barrow, with a focus on boosting India-UK cooperation in the areas of critical technologies and security.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held separate discussions with Barrow.

"Good to meet UK NSA Tim Barrow today in Delhi. Discussed a range of regional and global issues of importance. Also reviewed the progress in our bilateral ties," Jaishankar said on X.

It is understood that Jaishankar and Barrow delved into the overall situation in West Asia.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the talks between Doval and Barrow "centred around the technology and security initiative, which will be a major bilateral mechanism to strengthen cooperation in critical and emerging technologies".

"They also discussed bilateral issues and regional and global matters of mutual interest. This visit will further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries," Jaiswal said. PTI MPB RC