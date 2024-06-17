NSA Doval holds wide-ranging talks with his American counterpart Sullivan

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday held extensive talks with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan primarily focusing on implementation of the ambitious India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

The two top security officials are also learnt to have deliberated upon pressing global and regional issues of mutual interest.

Sullivan, accompanied by a delegation of senior American officials and industry leaders, is on an official visit to New Delhi from June 17 to 18.

Following the launch of the iCET by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joseph Biden on the sidelines of the Quad summit in Tokyo in May 2022, the two NSAs have driven a concerted effort to engage in identified areas of collaboration in diverse domains of new and emerging technologies, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, defence innovation, space and advanced telecommunications.

NSA Sullivan also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier on Monday He is also expected to call on Prime Minister Modi.

"Delighted to welcome US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in New Delhi today morning. A comprehensive discussion on a broad range of bilateral, regional and global issues," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

"Confident that India-US strategic partnership will continue to advance strongly in our new term," he said.