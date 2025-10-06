NSCI Mumbai wins inaugural RISA inter-club Racketlon tournament

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) National Sports Club of India's (NSCI Mumbai) team, led by Income Tax officer Siddharth Nandel, won the inaugural edition of the RISA Inter-Club Racketlon Tournament organised here from October 3 to 5.

The competition, hosted by the Willingdon Sports Club under the aegis of Racketlon India Sports Association (RISA), was promoted by Krishna Kotak and RISA president KK Cheema.

It featured a total of 12 teams from various clubs in Mumbai and Pune. The hosts, Willingdon SC, also fielded a side. Other teams from Mumbai included the Cricket Club of India, Bombay Gymkhana, Matunga Gymkhana, United Services Club, and NSCI Mumbai.

Two of the three teams in the competition were from the PYC Hindu Gymkhana in Pune, and one from Poona Club.

NSCI, United Services, PYC Hindu Gymkhana, and the Poona Club qualified for the semifinals, while the summit clash was played between NSCI Mumbai and the Poona Club.

The winning NSCI Mumbai side consisted of captain Nandal, Nikhil Mansukhani, Rahil Mehta, Diva Shah, Munjal, and Raghav.

Racketlon is a combination of the individual sports disciplines of Table Tennis, Badminton, Squash, and Tennis. PTI DDV NSK