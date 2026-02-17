NSCN (Akato) militant surrenders in Arunachal

Itanagar, Feb 17 (PTI) A militant belonging to the banned NSCN (Akato) outfit has surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, an official statement said.

The surrendered operative has been identified as 23-year-old self-styled 'sergeant' Inno Mosha Pangsa.

A resident of Nagaland's Tuensang district, Pangsa joined the organisation on April 19, 2022.

During the surrender at Khonsa on Sunday, the insurgent handed over one .32 calibre pistol, four cartridges and a walkie-talkie radio set with a charger, it said.

The surrendered militant was handed over to the Khonsa Police for further action. PTI CORR ACD