Kohima, Feb 22 (PTI) Unidentified gunmen barged into the house of an NSCN-IM leader and shot him dead in Mon district of Nagaland, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Khampei Opeiham Konyak suffered bullet injuries on the chest and died on the way to hospital on Wednesday night.

The police found three empty cases of cartridges from the spot.

The official said a case has been registered in this connection and investigations are on. PTI NBS NBS NN