NSCN-IM militant arrested in Arunachal's Tirap

Itanagar, Dec 17 (PTI) A militants belonging to the NSCN-IM outfit has been nabbed in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the state police conducted a search operation and nabbed the insurgent on Monday, Tirap Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya said in a statement.

The apprehended militant has been identified as self-styled captain Chopsai Pansa (56), a resident of Chop village in Wakka circle in neighbouring Longding district, the officer said.

The insurgent was involved in extorting people and had made attempts to interfere with the ongoing electoral process in the district, the SP said.

Following preliminary questioning by Assam Rifles, the apprehended militant was handed over to Tirap Police for further investigation and necessary legal action, Aditya added.