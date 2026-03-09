NSCN (K) insurgent nabbed in Arunachal

Itanagar, Mar 9 (PTI) Security forces have apprehended a hardcore insurgent belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khango) faction from Khonsa town in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district.

Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of the insurgent, the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles and the police launched an operation in Bank Colony area of the town, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

In the operation on Sunday, security forces apprehended the insurgent identified as self-styled sergeant Puman Pansa.

One pistol, three live rounds and a mobile handset were recovered from Pansa's possession.

The apprehended cadre was taken into custody for further investigation, the statement said.