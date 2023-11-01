NSCN-KYA militant arrested in Arunachal

Itanagar, Nov 1 (PTI) An overground worker of Myanmar-based proscribed outfit NSCN-KYA was nabbed in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The arrested person, identified as 25-year-old Pelei Khangnyakam, was arrested from Sumsipathar village, Tirap Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Arunachal Pradesh Police and Assam Rifles raided the village and nabbed the man, who was extorting for NSCN-KYA self-styled "captain" Rocky Thapa.

An extortion note in the name of Thapa, three cartridges and a mobile phone were seized, he said.

Gupta said that the arrested person confessed to providing logistical and ration support to Thapa and his group during their stay in Khamoi village in August, and also helped him extort Rs 45,000 from Lamlo village in the district.

A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and UAPA was registered against the arrested person in Deomali police station. PTI COR ACD