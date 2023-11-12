NSCN-KYA militant arrested in Assam

Tinsukia (Assam), Nov 12 (PTI) Security forces arrested a militant of the proscribed outfit NSCN-KYA in Assam's Tinsukia district and recovered an assault rifle from his possession, officials said on Sunday.

He was apprehended during an operation carried out jointly by the Army’s Spear Corps and Assam Police, they said.

"Troops of #Spearcorps, #IndianArmy in a joint operation with @assampolice apprehended one NSCN(KYA) cadre active since 2007 in general area Tipong, in Tinsukia District, #Assam," the Spear Corps said on X.

"One Assault Rifle and War Like Stores recovered," it said.

The arrested militant was involved in numerous unlawful activities, the Spear Corps added. PTI SSG RBT