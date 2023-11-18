NSCN rebels held in Arunachal district

Itanagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh apprehended a militant of the NSCN(K-YA) faction and two overground workers of the outfit, officials said.

The three were arrested by the Assam Rifles during an operation in Changlang district on Friday, they said, adding that over Rs 5 lakh cash and weapons were recovered from their possession.

"AssamRifles prevented infilt of Insurgents for procurement of War like stores by apprehending one active insurgent of NSCN (K-YA) and two Overground Workers along with ₹5,60,000/- black money and other stores at Indo Myanmar Border in Jairampur circle, Arunachal Pradesh," the force posted on X.