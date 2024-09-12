NSCN(IM) militant nabbed in Arunachal

Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) An NSCN(IM) militant was nabbed in Arunachal Pradesh by security forces on Thursday, Assam Director General of Police G P Singh said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was conducted by Assam Police and Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army at Miao in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh and the NSCN(IM) militant was nabbed and arms and ammunition seized from this possession, he said.

"In a joint ops by Assam Police and 6 Sikh one NSCN-IM cadre of Miao Dist Changlang was apprehended by @TinsukiaPolice," the DGP posted on X.

The seizures included two pistols, three grenades along with several cartridges, he said.

Earlier on Thursday, two grenades were seized during an operation conducted by a joint team of Assam Police and CRPF near Jyotioni village in Moran police station area in Dibrugarh district, officials said.

During the search, two bottle grenades were found hidden beneath a large tree.

"Plan of violence stymied in Upper Assam. Two grenades recovered in Dibrugarh," the DGP posted on X. PTI DG DG ACD