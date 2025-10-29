NSCN(IM) successfully negotiating with Centre for 28 years, says Muivah

Imphal/Senapati, Oct 29 (PTI) NSCN(IM) supremo Th Muivah on Wednesday asserted that the organisation has "patiently and successfully" negotiating with the central government for the past 28 years.

He was alluding to the ceasefire agreement between the NSCN(IM) and the Centre, which was signed in 1997 after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years. The pact was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland, which started alongside Independence in 1947.

The 91-year-old Naga leader came to Senapati town to attend a function.

"I thank the Naga people gathered here who have acknowledged and responded positively to the successful political steps taken by the NSCN/GPRN during the political conflict and in the ongoing political negotiation between the government of India and the NSCN,” he said.

The GPRN refers to the Government of the People's Republic of Nagalim, which is a government-in-exile established by the NSCN.

The NSCN(IM) “with great endurance and perseverance has patiently and successfully negotiated with the Government of India for the past 28 years”, and its commitment and contribution are commendable, he said.

Muiva’s message was read out by senior leader VS Atem.

"My late friend, chairman Isak Chishi Swu, has also appended his signature in the historic Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, which no one should violate and tarnish," the NSCN(IM) chief said.

The Framework Agreement was signed aiming at bringing lasting peace to Nagaland.

However, the Centre has not accepted NSCN-IM’s persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, which has led to prolonged negotiations.

Subsequently, the government entered into parallel negotiations with the WC-NNPGs, a coalition of seven Naga groups, in 2017, and inked the Agreed Position on November 17 of the same year.

Earlier, thousands of people welcomed Muivah and presented a cultural programme. He arrived at the Naga-majority Senapati district by helicopter from his native village of Somdal in Ukhrul district.

Meanwhile, the United Naga Council, the apex body of Nagas in Manipur, reiterated its stance for an "honourable and acceptable solution” to the Naga political issue based on the Framework Agreement. PTI COR NN