NSCPCR calls for closer coordination between police and child rights authorities

Kohima, May 22 (PTI) Nagaland State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NSCPCR) chief Alun Hangsing on Thursday said that strengthening the partnership between law enforcement and child protection authorities is key to safeguarding the rights of vulnerable children.

Hangsing was addressing a one-day sensitisation programme for police officers jointly organised by the District Executive Force (DEF) Kohima and NSCPCR at SP office Conference Hall here, an official statement said.

Delivering the keynote address, Hangsing underscored the evolving challenges in crimes against women and children, calling for a more empathetic and informed approach from police.

"Public awareness and legal frameworks have evolved significantly, and this demands more specialised knowledge and child-sensitive handling from our police force," he said.

Hangsing said while NSCPCR has historically played an investigative role, the programme marked a step forward in institutional collaboration. "Policing is a noble yet demanding profession. The peace and well-being of society often depend on the professionalism and integrity of our police," he added.

Highlighting recent directives issued by the Commission, he called on officers to familiarise themselves with child protection laws such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

"Children must feel protected and safe, not fearful, when engaging with police," Hangsing said.

SP Kohima Teisovise Metha asserted the programme is a step toward equipping police officers to handle cases involving children with greater sensitivity and legal understanding.

In her detailed presentation, Akumla Longchari, NSCPCR member, explained the critical responsibilities of police under the POCSO Act.

She warned against secondary victimisation and outlined essential procedures such as prompt FIR registration, timely medical examination, and ensuring confidentiality.

NSCPCR legal consultant Lichani Murry spoke on the Juvenile Justice Act, emphasising the rehabilitation and development of children in need of care.

She elaborated on the roles of Special Juvenile Police Units (SJPU) and various child protection agencies.

Murry also called for the adoption of child-friendly protocols at police stations, including the use of plainclothes during child interactions and avoiding unlawful practices like detaining minors in adult facilities. PTI NBS NBS MNB