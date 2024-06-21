NSD, Delhi Tourism to organise children's theatre workshop, festival from Saturday

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The National School of Drama along with Delhi Tourism and Development Corporation will organise 'Rang Amlan', a children's theatre festival and workshop, at Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti at Rajghat here from Saturday, the drama school announced on Friday.

While the 10-day "demonstration-oriented" workshop will be held from June 22 to July 1, a theatre festival featuring six children's play will take place from June 26.

A total of 150 children will take part in the theatre workshop, selected from 250 applications.

"The workshop aims at growth of body and mind of the children through the method of theatre. It will not only help them to grow physically and emotionally but also integrate them with neighborhood and society in a more meaningful manner," NSD said in a statement.

The participating children, divided into five groups of 30, will learn different aspects of theatre at the workshop that will culminate in five demonstrations on July 2 at the NSD premises.

Talking about children's participation in the workshop and the festival, NSD director Chittaranjan Tripathy said that it helps a larger section of society get acquainted with theatre.

"When you introduce children to theatre, you directly involve their parents and relatives, and indirectly inform people from the neighbourhood. Through these children, people get to know about theatre who were earlier unaware about it," Tripathy said, addressing the media through live video from Mumbai.

He added that theatre combines different artforms, including music, dance, fine arts, and costume.

"So the more people this art reaches, the more our culture will grow," the actor-director said.

The theatre festival will showcase "Tichi Tita To To Turu" on June 26, "Par Hume Khelna Hai" on June 27, "Malyang Ki Kuchi" on June 28, "Go Green" on June 29, "Jungle Me Bagh Nacha" on June 30, and "Kahan Kho Gaya Bachpan" on July 1.

The drama school will also organise a summer theatre festival in Leh, Ladakh for the first time with four plays by the NSD Repertory Company, starting from June 26 with a production of "Laila Majnun".

The summer theatre festival will come to an end on June 30 with "Taj Mahal Ka Tender". PTI MAH BK BK