NSD Repertory Company to stage 11 plays at Summer Theatre Festival

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The National School of Drama (NSD) will stage 11 theatrical works, starting from Friday, as part of its Summer Theatre Festival here.

The theatre festival by the NSD Repertory Company will open with Jean Anouilh's "Thieves' Carnival", directed by Avtar Sahni.

"The Summer Theatre Festival by the NSD Repertory Company is one of the most significant theatre festivals held on the Delhi campus. It offers a variety of content and performance styles, providing audiences - whether general public, scholars, or theatre practitioners - with both entertainment and a deep learning experience," NSD director Chittaranjan Tripathy said in a statement.

A highlight of this year's festival will be "Tajmahal ka Tender", written by Ajay Shukla and directed by Tripathy. The play will feature key members of the original cast after 25 years, including Tripathy and TV anchor and actor Shrivardhan Trivedi, reprising their roles.

"Aadhe-Adhure", written by Mohan Rakesh and directed by Tripurari Sharma, will also see the return of its original cast members -- Ravi Khanvilkar and Pratima Kazmi -- after three decades.

The over-month long festival will also feature "Abhijnan Shakuntalam", based on the Sanskrit classic by Kalidasa and directed by Rita Ganguly; "Bayen", written by Mahasweta Devi and directed by Usha Ganguly; "Maai Ree Main Ka Se Kahoon", inspired by Vijaydan Detha's "Paheli" and directed by Ajay Kumar; and "Laila Majnu", written by Ismail Choonara and directed by Ram Gopal Bajaj.

"After performing across India and abroad, it is a great joy for the NSD Repertory to present these productions to the Delhi audience. These plays have been highly appreciated across the country, especially in Delhi. We hope audiences in Delhi-NCR will thoroughly enjoy the festival," NSD Repertory Company head Rajesh Singh said.

Other plays at the festival will include "Band Gali ka Aakhri Makaan", based on a story by Dharamvir Bharati and directed by Devendra Raj Ankur; "Babuji", based on a story by Mithileshwar and directed by Rajesh Singh; and "Andha Yug", written by Dharamvir Bharati and directed by Ram Gopal Bajaj.

Besides, the festival will also host a musical evening, featuring "Rang Sangeet", a tribute to the Repertory's rich legacy of theatrical music on July 1.

The festival will conclude with "Samudra Manthan", written by Asif Ali and directed by Chittaranjan Tripathy, on July 13. PTI MAH MAH MG MG