NSDC International, We One sign agreement on skill development

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) International and We One, a subsidiary of DP World in Dubai, signed an agreement on Friday aimed at supporting the skill development and employment opportunities for the front-line workforce.

Advertisment

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem were present at the signing of the agreement.

"The agreement will create more avenues for global talent mobility, skilling and connecting Indian youth to relevant overseas employment opportunities. India is a reservoir of a wide range of talent," said Pradhan, who is on a three-day visit to the UAE.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to fulfil aspirations of India's youth and prepare them to drive economic prosperity, not only for India but also for global economies.

Advertisment

Pradhan also met teams of VFS Global and Transworld.

He commended the insightful conversations on working together to connect India's youth with overseas opportunities, strengthening the training infrastructure in India as well as collaborations for building capacities in skill development.

On Thursday, the minister held an interaction with principals of all 105 CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE.

"Of the five lakh Indian students studying in CBSE-affiliated Indian schools in the GCC (Gulf countries), more than 2.50 lakh students are there in the UAE. In the wake of the long-pending demand of these schools, CBSE India has decided to open a regional office in Dubai for better administration and for the benefit of the Indian diaspora.

"The academic community and our diaspora are permanent ambassadors of our culture, values and knowledge systems. Going forward, education will be a key pillar of friendship and our CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE will play a stellar role in further cementing our trusted friendship,” Pradhan said. PTI GJS SMN