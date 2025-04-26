NSDC to set up skill centre in Parkash Singh Badal's native village in Punjab

Chandigarh, Apr 25 (PTI) The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) will establish a skill centre in Punjab's Badal village and it will be named after Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, according to party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The centre in Parkash Singh Badal's native village will provide specialised training to 2,000 students each year.

Addressing a gathering in the village on the second death anniversary of his father on Friday, Sukhbir Singh Badal said the SAD is committed to following the principles laid down by Parkash Singh Badal.

"I am committed to following Badal sahab's thinking and making Punjab the number one state in the country.

"I appeal to all those who have come here to keep the former chief minister's ideals in their hearts and work for strengthening the SAD and working selflessly for Punjab," a party statement quoted Sukhbir Singh Badal as saying.

He described the SAD patriarch as the "CM of the masses" as he received the love and affection of every community.

"It is a matter of great happiness that the National Skill Development Corporation has approved the proposal for the establishment of a skill centre in Badal village.

"We will provide land for the centre, which will be the second such centre in the country after Bhubaneswar," Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

According to the statement, NSDC authorities handed over the approval letter in this connection to Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The centre will be named as Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Skill India Centre and provide specialised training to 2,000 students each year, the statement said.