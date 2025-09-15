NSDMA holds emergency meeting to tackle severe infrastructure damage caused by extreme weather

Kohima, Sep 15 (PTI) The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) on Monday stressed the immediate need for swift action to restore road connections in landslide-affected areas.

An emergency meeting of NSDMA was held on Monday, which was chaired by Z Nyusietho Nyuthe, MLA and advisor for New and Renewable Energy and NSDMA.

The meeting was attended by representatives from key line departments, including the Public Works Department (Roads & Bridges) responsible for National Highways, Water Resources Department, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Commissioner of Nagaland, District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA), and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Presenting a comprehensive overview of disaster incident reports and the action taken so far to address the situation, Nyuthe detailed the extensive damage to roads and infrastructure in several districts including Chumoukedima, Meluri, Kiphire, Noklak, Dimapur, Shamator, Mokokchung, Kohima, and Peren.

He urged concerned departments to deploy additional machinery and manpower in the most disaster-prone regions.

"We must act now to stabilise and reopen roads, especially in critical stretches, to ensure relief and essential services reach affected communities," he stated.

Nyuthe also highlighted the importance of continuous monitoring of water levels in vulnerable rivers such as Chathe and Dhansiri, warning of the risk of further flooding.

He also called for a strategic shift towards infrastructure resilience, urging the line departments and NHIDCL to adopt sustainable construction solutions specifically designed to withstand the challenges of Nagaland's hilly terrain and increasingly frequent extreme weather conditions.

"Our collective responsibility is to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of our people. Every department must work in close coordination to restore normalcy and build a more resilient Nagaland," he said.

The emergency meeting stressed a firm commitment from the government departments to act with speed and precision, prioritising both short-term relief and long-term disaster resilience.