NSDMA launches 'Safer Nagaland' weather mobile application

Kohima, Oct 24 (PTI) The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) on Friday launched a new mobile application titled 'Safer Nagaland', designed to provide accurate, real-time weather information and alerts across the state.

The weather mobile application, developed by the NSDMA, was officially launched by Advisor for NSDMA and New & Renewable Energy Z Nyusietho Nyuthe.

Nyuthe described the launch as a significant milestone that reflects Nagaland's growing capacity and commitment to harnessing technology for public safety and resilience.

He stated that the initiative goes beyond a digital platform as it represents the state's dedication to using timely information and public awareness as tools to reduce disaster risks.

The Safer Nagaland app provides real-time weather updates, location-based forecasts, and early warning alerts, ensuring that vital information reaches citizens across both urban and remote areas.

It also complements the existing NSDMA Weather Portal, forming an integrated weather monitoring and forecasting system for the state.

Nyuthe commended additional secretary Sentiwapang Aier, Joint CEO Johnny Ruangmei, and the entire NSDMA team for their leadership and dedication in bringing the project to fruition.

He urged citizens to use the app proactively to enhance preparedness, and reaffirmed the government's commitment to building a safer, informed, and climate-resilient Nagaland.

Introducing the app, Johnny Ruangmai, Joint CEO NSDMA, described it as another milestone in the government's efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness and public safety through technology.

He explained that the 'Safer Nagaland' App currently focuses on weather dissemination, but will gradually integrate other emergency response features under a single platform.

The app will provide hourly and weekly forecasts, district-specific alerts, and live updates based on data from 34 existing weather stations, with an additional 32 stations to be installed by the end of the year.

The data, collected directly from NSDMA's ground stations, ensures more accurate local forecasting compared to cloud-sourced platforms.

Ruangmai noted that the app will soon feature AI-assisted feedback and alert systems, allowing users to report issues directly and receive updates on severe weather, lightning, and other hazards.

Available for both Android and iOS users, the app aims to make weather and disaster-related information easily accessible to all citizens.

Ruangmai expressed gratitude to the state government, NDMA, and media for their continued support, emphasising that Safer Nagaland will serve as a vital tool in building resilience and ensuring public safety.