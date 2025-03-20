NSD's 'Adirang Mahotsav' to kick off on Friday

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Over 300 tribal artists from rural India will offer a rare enriching experience of India’s indigenous traditions in the upcoming seventh edition of 'Adirang Mahotsav', starting Friday.

The three-day festival, to be held here at the campus of National School of Drama (NSD), is a vibrant confluence of theatre, music, dance, seminars and craft.

It will feature 15 dance and music performances, representing 13 states, alongside a captivating showcase of tribal craftsmanship from 11 states.

"'Adirang Mahotsav' is not just a celebration of art and culture; it is an opportunity to showcase the deep-rooted connection between India’s tribal populations and the natural world, along with the timeless wisdom they embody.

"Through this festival, we aim to create an inclusive platform that brings these unique traditions to the forefront, allowing them to be experienced and appreciated by people from all walks of life," NSD director Chittaranjan Tripathy said in a statement.

Along with dance and music performances, the festival will showcase exquisite crafts from various states across India.

For instance, Andhra Pradesh will present the energetic 'Gussadi' dance, paired with intricate leather puppetry and crochet lace creations; and Arunachal Pradesh will highlight the vibrant 'Juju Jaja' and 'RikamPada' dances.

"Nagaland will present the War Dance and Odisha will feature the captivating Durua and Singari dances. Tripura will bring to the stage the Sangrai Mog dance and West Bengal will offer the vibrant Natua dance, alongside traditional Bengal boutique jewellery, clay dolls and Santhal ritual artifacts. Telangana will highlight the iconic Ekat Saree and Uttar Pradesh will showcase intricate horn and bone craftwork," informed the organisers.

The highlight of the festival will be two captivating theatre performances, 'Bir Barsa', a tribute to the legendary tribal hero Birsa Munda, and 'Bana Guda' from Odisha, which tells an enchanting story of bravery and folklore, offering audiences a glimpse into the vibrant essence of tribal culture.

It will also feature masterclasses and national seminars focused on the art, culture, and theatre of India’s tribal communities. These sessions will provide an in-depth exploration of tribal traditions, led by experts and practitioners, ensuring a deeper understanding and appreciation of their vibrant cultural heritage.

'Adirang Mahotsav' will come to a close on March 23.