NSD's outreach centre to be set up in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Nov 1 (PTI) The Odisha government has approved a proposal for establishment of an outreach centre of the National School of Drama (NSD) in Bhubaneswar, state minister Suryabanshi Suraj said.

In the initial phase, it will operate temporarily at the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar.

The outreach centre of NSD marks a prestigious milestone for Odisha, offering a golden opportunity for students aspiring to build careers in theatre and acting, said Suraj, Odisha's Minister for Odia Language, Literature, and Culture.

The minister emphasised that the outreach centre of NSD in Bhubaneswar will play a significant role in promoting and expanding Odia theatre, bringing regional narratives and traditional drama into the national and global spotlight.

The decision to set up an NSD outreach centre in Odisha was taken after consultations between Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Culture Minister Suraj.

Highlighting the importance of Odia theatre, Suraj said, "Odisha's rich history, literature, art and culture have been carried forth through the art of drama, which has narrated the region's tales for generations. The NSD outreach centre in Bhubaneswar will serve as a catalyst for the growth of Odia theatre productions".

"The Bhubaneswar outreach centre of NSD will provide high-quality training, allowing students to represent Odisha on national and international platforms through theatrical performances", he added.

The National School of Drama was established in 1959 in Delhi, and since 1975, it has operated as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture.

With the establishment of an outreach centre of NSD in Odisha, there is a vision to widely promote Odia culture, especially the rich Odia theatre tradition. PTI AAM AAM RG