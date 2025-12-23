NSD's Winter Theatre Festival to begin from December 26

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The National School of Drama (NSD) is set to return with some of its most popular productions from its Repertory Company at the 'Winter Theatre Festival' 2025, starting December 26.

Opening with “Taj Mahal Ka Tender”, a sharp satire on modern administrative systems and social contradictions, the three-day festival will showcase performances by senior NSD artistes, including its director Chittaranjan Tripathi and news anchor and NSD alumnus Shrivardhan Trivedi.

It will be held at NCUI Auditorium and Convention Centre.

"This is the first time NSD is hosting a 'Winter Theatre Festival' in South Delhi. The festival aims to offer theatre lovers a memorable experience through accomplished performances, strong direction, and thoughtful stage design by seasoned NSD artists." said Rajesh Singh, head of NSD's Repertory Company, in a statement.

The festival will also feature “Babu Ji", a lively stage production inspired by nautanki and folk traditions that blends humour and tenderness to reflect human emotions, family bonds, and social realities, alongside “Mai Ri Main Kase Kahun", a moving musical narrative that draws from folk sensibilities to explore the emotional depth and inner world of women. Rajesh Singh, Shiv Prasad, Suman Kumar, Rehman, Pooja Gupta, and Shilpa Bharti are among other artistes taking part in the festival.

The programme will come to a close on December 28. PTI MG MAH MAH