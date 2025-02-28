NSE, Goa govt to launch financial sector skilling program for students

Panaji, Feb 28 (PTI) The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Goa government have joined hands to launch a student skilling program aimed at equipping the youth with skills in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector, a senior official said here.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the government and NSE here on Thursday.

Goa is the fifth state after Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh and Assam to partner with the NSE on such a program, the government official added.

The MoU was signed by Bhushan K Savarkar, director, Directorate of Higher Education, and Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer, NSE in the presence of chief minister Pramod Sawant at the Government College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Sanquelim.

"The Student Skilling Program will be conducted at two levels. Level 1 is a 20-hour training program, upon completion of which students will be certified in the foundation course in BFSI," the official said.

It will impart students essential financial management skills, ensuring both personal and professional growth, he added.

"The Level 2 is a 30-hour advanced training program designed to prepare students for the NISM regulatory examination. Successful candidates will gain nationwide industry-recognized certification, enhancing their job prospects in the capital market," he said.