NSF asks Nagaland govt to resolve impasse in 10 days as teachers' agitation continues

Kohima, Sep 17 (PTI) The influential Naga Students' Federation (NSF) on Wednesday asked the Nagaland government to take steps to resolve the impasse over the teachers' agitation within 10 days.

A total of 367 Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) teachers of the 2016 batch, working in 133 schools, have been demonstrating, mainly demanding regularisation of services, a benefit the government has given to their colleagues of previous batches.

The NSF, an apex students’ body of the state, lauded the teachers for their services and stressed their role in the development of school education and the nurturing of students.

It demanded that the government take all necessary and appropriate measures within 10 days to give them "due justice".

It warned that inaction would compel them to start agitations to safeguard the teachers' rights.

Meanwhile, the state Congress expressed deep concern over the ongoing unrest and described the current deadlock as a "lose-lose situation for all stakeholders", particularly students, who are bearing the brunt as classes are getting affected.

Urging the government to act without further delay, the Congress stressed that the welfare of students must remain the top priority.

During the day, the agitating teachers raised slogans targeting the vehicles of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and state ministers that passed by the protest site.

The Department of School Education has accepted that the high court ruled in favour of the teachers on May 20, 2022, which was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court. However, citing that the government has filed a review petition, the department has asked the teachers to go back to work. PTI NBS NBS SOM