NSG commandos, Maharashtra cops conduct mock drills in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 10 (PTI) The elite National Security Guard commandos and Maharashtra police personnel conducted anti-terror mock drills at three locations in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to check the preparedness of various agencies, an official said on Monday.

The drills took place at Ellora Caves, which is a World Heritage site, Ghrishneshwar temple, which is one of the 12'jyotirlings', and Hotel Rama International, a police release said.

"Around 150 commandos of NSG along with city and rural police, Government Medical College, CID, ATS, fire brigade and teams of local police stations conducted these anti-terror mock drills between November 8-10. The preparedness with respect to communication, co-ordination, response capacity were tested in these drills," the release said. PTI AW BNM