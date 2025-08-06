NSG commandos, policemen conduct anti-terror mock drill at Pune Infosys campus

Pune, Aug 6 (PTI) More than 100 NSG commandos and Maharashtra Police personnel on Wednesday conducted an anti-terror mock drill simulating a hostage situation at the Infosys campus in Hinjewadi area here to check the preparedness of various agencies.

The commandos rappelled down a rope from choppers hovering over the campus of the IT major in the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park.

"More than 100 NSG commandos, an equal number of personnel from state police, members of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS), medical services and other agencies participated in the mock drill in which a hostage situation was simulated at Infosys," said Vishal Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pimpri Chinchwad.

He said the mock drill assessed the preparedness of various agencies in tackling a hostage situation or terror attack and neutralising the threat. PTI SPK NSK