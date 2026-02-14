NSG conducts advanced counter-IED training for J&K Police in Udhampur

Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) The National Security Guard (NSG) successfully conducted a two-week advanced training programme on Counter Improvised Explosive Devices (CIED) for personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Udhampur district, officials said on Saturday.

A total of 53 officers, officials belonging to Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) of all the revenue and Police districts, Government Railway Police, Police Control Room Jammu and Srinagar participated in the specialised training programme, the officials said.

They said the training programme was conducted at the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) by expert instructors from the NSG Training Centre, Manesar, Haryana, with the objective of enhancing the operational capabilities of police personnel in handling IED-related threats and mitigating the risks involved in the disposal of bombs, IEDs and other explosive substances.

Deputy Director SKPAU and Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh commended the NSG faculty for imparting high-quality professional training and appreciated the participants for their dedication and keen interest throughout the programme which concluded on Saturday.

“Such advanced training initiatives shall go a long way in strengthening counter-terrorism preparedness and ensuring public safety especially in current emerging security challenges,” he said.

He said the course provided comprehensive training to identify, detect, neutralize and dispose of bombs and IEDs found at any site besides post-blast investigation techniques and standard operating procedures (SOP).

The course also included practical demonstrations, hands-on exercises and simulated scenarios to acquaint the participants with the real-time operational skills, the SSP said.