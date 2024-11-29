NSG deployed in Jammu to assist security forces: ADGP

Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain on Friday said the deployment of National Security Guard (NSG) has been done in Jammu to assist the security forces.

The ADGP said massive search operations are underway in the Jammu region to dismantle the terror ecosystem and networks.

"We are receiving support from specialised forces. The deployment of the NSG has taken place.

"We are ready to face any eventuality," Jain said while responding to a question about the deployment of the NSG in Jammu in light of the threat perception.

A special unit of the NSG, the country's premier counter-terrorism force, has been stationed in Jammu following a recent spike in terror attacks in the region.

The counter-terrorism unit has been deployed in the city under instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The ADGP said massive search operations are going on in all the districts of the Jammu region to crack down on the terror ecosystem and networks to eliminate their presence.

"We have conducted searches across all districts of the Jammu division against the support base of overground workers following the registration of cases. A large number of people have been questioned and searches will continue against terrorists and their supporters," he said.

The ADGP further said efforts are being made to stamp out terrorist infrastructure.

"We have searched over 50 locations in various districts. Cracking down on terrorist operatives and their infrastructure remains a priority," he said.

Asserting that action against terrorists operating from Pakistan and PoK is underway, Jain said, "We have attached properties of seven individuals operating from Pakistan and PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir). Further action against others is in progress." He also said cases related to terrorist attacks are under investigation.

"Action is being taken against those involved in these cases. Firdos was arrested in Bhaderwah and further arrests are expected," he said. PTI AB KSS KSS