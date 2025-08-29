NSG holds counter-terror exercise in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 29 (PTI) The National Security Guard (NSG) conducted a three-day joint counter-terror exercise here, officials said on Friday.

The drill was held from August 27-29 in the mountainous terrain of Anantnag in collaboration with the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police to strengthen multi-agency anti-terrorism capabilities in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The exercise validated multi-agency aerial insertion operations to neutralise terrorists in inaccessible areas, an officer said. PTI AB RHL