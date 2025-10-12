NSG organises cyclothon to honour 26/11 hero Major Unnikrishnan, raise awareness on cervical cancer

Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) The 26 Special Composite Group (SCG) of the National Security Guard (NSG) on Sunday organised a cyclothon here in memory of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan while also raising awareness about cervical cancer.

The 100-km race was flagged off at 7 am from the Gateway of India. Over 250 cyclists, including NSG personnel, citizens and healthcare professionals, took part in the event.

Street plays on cervical cancer awareness were performed along the route, drawing enthusiastic participation, the NSG said in a release.

The NSG had earlier announced that its medical teams would be visiting schools in Mumbai on October 13 and 14 for interactive sessions on prevention of cervical cancer and raising general health awareness.

Major Unnikrishnan was killed while leading an operation to rescue hostages and eliminate terrorists at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, the country's highest peacetime gallantry award. PTI DDV KRK