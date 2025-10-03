NSG to undertake mega multi-state counter-terrorist drill

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) National Security Guard (NSG), the federal commando force, will undertake a large multi-state counter-terrorist drill on Friday to test the nation's crisis response capabilities and preparedness during terrorist attacks and hostage-like situations.

Officials said the exercise named 'Gandiv' will be conducted simultaneously during the intervening night of October 3-4 in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Chittorgarh (Rajasthan), Pune (Maharashtra) and Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir).

The 'black cat' commandos of the NSG, along with state police forces and agencies, will tackle scenarios like counter-terrorist and hostage rescue operations in religious places, sensitive locations and river-bound cruise liners, neutralising bomb and improvised explosive device (IED) threats and tackling armed intrusions in private and public establishments, they said.

The commandos will also be assisted by various state police forces, units of the central armed police forces (CAPFs), airport agencies, waterways authorities and local administration.

The exercise will highlight rapid mobilisation, intelligence coordination and readiness to counter emerging terror threats, a senior official said.

The NSG undertakes such mock drills across the year and in various cities to test its skills and forge enhanced cooperation with other field agencies. PTI NES RHL