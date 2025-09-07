NSG train TSR personnel on urban counter-terrorist tactics at CIAT Kachucherra

Agartala, Sep 7 (PTI) A 38-member contingent of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) has completed a two-week training on urban counter terrorist tactics from National Security Guards (NSG) experts at the Counter Insurgency and Anti Terrorist School (CIAT) at Kachucherra, a senior official said on Sunday.

During the training, the TSR jawans underwent various tactics in combating terrorist attacks, including hostage situations in urban areas, the official said. A special emphasis was laid on shooting with precision.

"Following a request from Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar, a five-member team of NSG, Manesar in Haryana, arrived at CIAT, Kachucherra in Dhalai district and began a two-week training for 37 TSR jawans on urban counter-terrorist tactics. It ended on Saturday (September 6)", CIAT Director, Dilip Ray told PTI.

He said the NSG team was headed by a Major rank officer of the Indian Army.

"The training was focused on how to effectively foil or combat an urban terrorist attack. In a hostage situation, be it an abandoned place or any key installation site, how jawans will respond to the enemy was taught during the training", he said.

The TSR jawans also underwent a special drill on how to neutralise a potential threat without using arms, he said, adding that handling of IEDs and shooting with various modern arms were also taught.

Roy said the TSR jawans, considered as the best striking force of the state police, also honed their skills in daylight shooting and night firing.

"The training is beneficial for TSR jawans as they received specialist training from an elite force like NSG. With this, our jawans have got first-hand knowledge on how to respond effectively in case of any hostage situation, be it airport or somewhere else, or any terror attack in urban areas," he said.

"With new security challenges emerging, capacity building on new tactics plays a key role to ensure the safety and security of the state. Double advantages of inter-institutional interaction enriched us," he said.

The northeastern state shares an 856 km border with Bangladesh, posing a potential security threat in a rapidly changing security scenario along the border.

The CIAT, established when the northeastern state faced insurgency in the late 90s, used to impart training on anti-terrorism activities and jungle warfare (guerrilla tactics) to security forces.

Currently, the institute imparts various refresher courses for TSR and other state police wings. PTI PS RG