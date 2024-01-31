NSIL, Arianespace sign MoU for long-term partnership to support satellite launch missions

Bengaluru: NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, and French satellite launch company Arianespace have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a long-term partnership to support satellite launch missions.

NSIL is a Government of India company under the Department of Space (DoS).

The MoU aims at establishing a long-term partnership between the two companies to meet the global commercial satellite launch service market needs, NSIL said.

It said as part of MoU, the heavy lift launch vehicle LVM-3 of NSIL/ ISRO and Ariane-6 of Arianespace would address global launch service market needs, meeting the demand for launching heavier communication or earth observation satellites as well as satellites for mega constellations.

Global launch service market assessment for the decade indicates huge demand for launching satellites in GTO (Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit) and in LEO (Low Earth Orbit).