NSS demands a National Commission for EWS

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 1 (PTI) The Nair Service Society (NSS), a prominent outfit of the influential Nair community in Kerala, urged the Centre on Wednesday to constitute a National Commission to address the issues faced by economically weaker sections.

The outfit adopted a resolution stating that such a Commission is necessary to address the problems of people belonging to economically backward sections in the forward communities.

The proposed Commission should be on the model of SC/ST, backward and minority commissions at the national level, the resolution presented by NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair said.

The resolution was presented at a delegation meet organised at Perunna here in connection with the annual Mannam Jayanthi celebration which marks the birth anniversary of its founder leader Mannathu Padmanabhan.

The resolution also proposed the establishment of a National EWS Development Corporation to oversee government-sponsored projects and provide low-interest loans, supporting the financial empowerment and social and educational advancement of economically weaker sections within forward communities.

The outfit requested the union government to take urgent steps to address these issues. NSS had earlier taken a stand against caste reservation and caste census.

The outfit's stand was that economic reservation should be implemented instead of caste reservation. PTI LGK ADB