NSS invitation to Chennithala would benefit Congress, says LoP Satheesan

Kochi, Dec 21 (PTI) Amid reports that prominent community leaders have thrown their weight behind senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as the Chief Ministerial candidate for 2026 Assembly polls, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala assembly V D Satheesan on Saturday said he is happy over the development, and it would benefit the party and the UDF.

Speaking to media persons here, Satheesan said if the Nair Service Society (NSS) invited him to a major event like the birth anniversary celebrations of its founder and social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan, it would benefit the Congress party.

The presence of a Congress leader in a major programme is a good thing, he stated.

"Last year, NSS invited Shashi Tharoor and earlier K Muraleedharan and Oommen Chandy attended this programme," he added.

All the leaders should maintain cordial relations with these organisations and not only one, then only it will benefit the party, he added.

"I am the person who is very happy over this, as chairman of UDF, since Congress could come back to power in the state only if we all work together," Satheesan said.

The invitation extended by the NSS to Ramesh Chennithala as the keynote speaker at the Mannam Jayanti event has sparked speculation about a shift in the power dynamics within the state Congress ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Back in 2013, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair openly demanded Chennithala to be given a prominent role in the Congress government led by Oommen Chandy.

However, Chennithala declined the support, expressing his reluctance to be portrayed as the leader of any particular community.

As a result, the relationship between Chennithala and the NSS had been strained for some time.

Meanwhile, SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan, who has weighed in on the matter, also expressed his support for Chennithala.

On Friday, Natesan termed Chennithala as the most qualified leader in the Congress to take on the role of Chief Minister.

He added that Chennithala is better suited for the post than V D Satheesan, as he is working to unite all sections and lead them together.

Responding to SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan's remarks, the Leader of the Opposition said he felt happy and proud.

"Last month he had said a third Pinarayi Vijayan government will come into power. However, now he says there will be a Congress CM after the 2026 polls. His opinion has changed," he said.

Satheesan responded that he would consider the criticism from Vellappally Natesan, stating that he never believed that he was above criticism.

He also stated that he is not opposed to any organisations and maintained cordial relations with all leaders.

"I lauded the NSS leadership, which strongly prevented the intrusion of Sangh Parivar forces into the organisation after the Sabarimala women entry issue and the subsequent 2019 Lok Sabha polls," he said.

He added that he has taken a secular position, holding everyone together.

Meanwhile, UDF convener M M Hassan dismissed reports suggesting a shift in Kerala’s political dynamics, calling it a media-driven interpretation.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Hassan said: “There is no such interpretation from the NSS or Ramesh Chennithala. Every year, Chennithala attends the Mannam Jayanti celebrations. This time, he was invited after a gap, and he is simply attending—nothing more." He stated that Congress and the UDF maintain good relations with the NSS, and the front's approach toward community organisations aligns with that of the Leader of the Opposition.

Hassan also refrained from commenting on Natesan’s political statements, saying that the UDF has no tradition of contesting elections by projecting a Chief Ministerial candidate in advance.

Interestingly, the BJP also came out on the latest political developments on Saturday, with former Union Minister V Muraleedharan stating that the Congress is unlikely to return to power in Kerala.

He also accused the media of misinterpreting the remarks made by SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan.

Addressing media in Sabarimala, the leader of the saffron party said: “Vellappally Natesan did not state that Ramesh Chennithala should become the Chief Minister. What he said was that if the Congress came to power, Chennithala would be a suitable choice for the position.

"However, given the current scenario, the Congress is not in a position to rule the state,” Muraleedharan added. PTI ARM ARM ROH