NSS leader Sukumaran Nair criticises Kerala CM's backing of temple custom changes

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 2 (PTI) NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair on Thursday criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for endorsing a call by a prominent monk to abolish the long-standing practice requiring male devotees to remove their upper garments before entering temples.

Nair, who heads the influential Nair Service Society (NSS), which led an agitation against the entry of women into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple six years ago, stated that temple customs should not be interfered with. He emphasised that each temple has its traditions that neither the government nor any individual can change.

He made this statement while speaking at a public meeting organised as part of the Mannathu Padmanabhan Jayanthi celebrations at the NSS headquarters in Changanassery. The meeting was inaugurated by senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Nair's statement comes two days after the CM endorsed remarks made by Swami Satchidananda, the head of the renowned Sivagiri Mutt founded by sage and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, who described the practice as a "social evil" and called for its abolition.

Further extending his support for the monk's statement, Vijayan said at a press conference on Wednesday that a Devaswom Board in Kerala is planning to end the long-standing practice of requiring male devotees to remove their upper garments before entering temples.

Criticising the stance of the Chief Minister and the Sivagiri Mutt, Nair questioned whether only the Hindu community is subjected to such interpretations.

"Christians and Muslims also have their customs. Does the Chief Minister or the Sivagiri Mutt have the courage to criticise them? The Chief Minister should not have supported this. Every temple has its rituals and customs, which should be respected and adhered to accordingly," Nair said.

Responding to Swami Satchidananda's statement that temples associated with Sree Narayana Guru would abolish this practice, Nair said, "This is the stance of the NSS. Temples that do not require wearing an upper garment should continue as such. The perception that everything can be imposed upon Hindus or that they can be coerced is unacceptable." In his speech during the Sivagiri Pilgrimage Conference, attended by Chief Minister Vijayan, the Swami stated that the practice of removing upper garments was introduced in the past to check whether men were wearing the "poonool" (the sacred thread worn by Brahmins).

The monk also stated that the practice was against the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru and expressed sadness that even some temples associated with the sage-reformer continue to follow it.