NSS seeks to end caste reservation

Kottayam (Kerala), Jun 22 (PTI) The Nair Service Society (NSS) on Saturday sought to end caste reservation in the country and stressed the need for an alternative system that treats everyone as equal regardless of their caste and religion.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the implementation of caste census would lead to more corruption in the name of reservation.

He also accused both the union and state governments of ignoring the forward communities and keeping them away without giving justice.

Sukumaran Nair was speaking during the budget meeting of the organisation at the NSS headquarters in the district.

During his speech, Nair said caste reservation and caste census were meant to 'appease' various communities, which are vote banks.

Claiming that caste reservation posed a challenge to the integrity of the country, he wanted it to be discontinued and an alternative system irrespective of caste and religion implemented in the country.

Sukumaran Nair attacked the Left government in the state alleging that its stance amounted to spreading communal enmity.

If the state government has not learnt from the Lok Sabha poll debacle, it would experience further setbacks, he warned.