NSS-SNDP unity need of the hour: Sukumaran Nair

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 18 (PTI) Nair Service Society General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair on Sunday said that unity with the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, which represents the Ezhava community, is the need of the present times.

He was speaking to reporters in response to a statement by SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellapally Natesan that the organisation would coordinate with the NSS on future actions.

Sukumaran Nair said he had noted Natesan’s remarks and that a decision would be taken after a meeting scheduled for January 21.

"NSS also shares the same interest. We realise this is the need of the present era," he said.

He said the matter would be discussed with the NSS leadership and expressed hope of a favourable decision.

"Personally, and from the organisation’s side, I feel this unity is necessary," he said.

The NSS general secretary said the organisation has no enmity towards any community or religion and functions while upholding its core values. Maintaining those values, he said, there was nothing wrong in uniting with a Hindu organisation like the SNDP.

He said the NSS had earlier maintained a distance from the SNDP due to differences over reservation-related issues, but those issues no longer exist.

Reiterating that the NSS believes in unity, Sukumaran Nair said the organisation maintains equal distance from all political parties and religions and retains the freedom to criticise social issues.

He clarified that it was not the Muslim League but differences over reservation that had earlier caused rifts between the NSS and SNDP.

Sukumaran Nair said uniting with other Hindu organisations apart from the SNDP was not under consideration at present, though discussions could be held later.

Asked about the Congress allegedly moving closer to minority communities, he questioned whether the party was not interested in doing so.

Referring to Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, he alleged that a leader who had earlier sought NSS support later stated that community organisations should not be approached. He further alleged that the same leader had recently met bishops and church leaders.

"What he says should reflect in his actions," Sukumaran Nair said.

He said Satheesan had no right to claim that he had taken a strong stand against communal forces, alleging a contradiction between his statements and actions.

Sukumaran Nair acknowledged that Natesan had made mistakes in some of his statements against the Muslim community.

"Without considering my position or my organisation, he has also made several remarks against me. I have forgiven them because he is older than the leader of a great organisation. We should forgive," he said.

He denied allegations that any political party was behind the move, dismissing claims that Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was involved.

The NSS, he said, maintains political equidistance and the move was not linked to elections.

He alleged that Satheesan was being given a free hand within the Congress and questioned his authority to speak on all matters, warning that "such actions could harm the party in elections." Recalling events before the last Assembly election, Sukumaran Nair said Satheesan had visited him seeking support, which was extended through NSS leaders in the constituency.

"After the election, he says community organisations should not be approached," he said.

He also criticised Satheesan’s remarks against Natesan over travel arrangements during last year’s Ayyappa conclave, calling them "childish".

Sukumaran Nair said Hindu organisations are not the monopoly of the BJP and include people from various political parties.

"Some claim Hindus are their monopoly. Then what did they do for Sabarimala? Hindus do not belong to any political party," he said.

Asked whether there was a lack of unity among Hindus, he said he did not believe so and alleged that community organisations were being defamed.

Responding to allegations that actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi was ousted from the NSS headquarters in 2015, Sukumaran Nair said Gopi had not visited the office before contesting elections and that the visit at the time was politically motivated.

"He entered the hall without permission while I was presenting the budget. I told him it was not appropriate, and he left," he said.

He said the incident was later portrayed as if Gopi had been blocked. He added that Gopi later visited the headquarters twice without prior intimation and was welcomed.

Reacting to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose’s recent statement that he was not allowed to pay floral tributes at the samadhi of NSS founder Mannath Padmanabhan, Sukumaran Nair denied the allegation.

"Anyone can come here, but procedures must be followed," he said, adding that the samadhi is open daily at fixed hours and permission is required outside those timings.

"These are unnecessary controversies," he said.

Sukumaran Nair said the NSS stands for preserving rituals in all temples, including Sabarimala.

He said the organisation had strongly opposed attempts to change traditional practices related to women’s entry at Sabarimala and had conducted peaceful protests.

He alleged that both the Congress and the BJP joined the protests to gain votes but withdrew when they did not achieve the desired results.

"We were left alone and had to pursue a legal battle, which is before the Supreme Court," he said.

The NSS’s objective, he said, was to uphold traditions at Sabarimala.

"When the government corrected its stand, we welcomed it," he said.