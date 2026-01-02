NSS to maintain ''equidistance'' policy ahead of assembly polls: G Sukumaran Nair

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 2 (PTI) Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair on Friday said the organisation will maintain its "equidistance" policy towards all political parties in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections.

He was responding to reporters at the NSS headquarters in Perunna here during the Mannam Jayanti celebrations held to commemorate social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan.

NSS has consistently claimed to be maintaining an equal distance from all political parties and fronts in the state, a stance the organisation describes as its "equidistance" policy.

"We do not have politics. We have no hatred towards politics," Nair said.

Asked whether the NSS would adhere to the "equidistance" policy with elections nearing, he said there was "no doubt" about it.

Referring to the Sabarimala issue, Nair said the NSS had adopted a policy of "right distance", which, according to NSS, means taking a stand that is right according to the situation.

"This should not be mixed with politics. In all other matters, we maintain an equidistance policy," he said.

National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions member Cyriac Thomas attended the Mannam Jayanti event as the chief guest.

Political leaders from various parties, including BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, were also present.

Sukumaran Nair on Thursday had said that the Sabarimala issue should not be politicised, stating that it concerns the preservation of faith. He said the NSS would not allow itself to be used for political gain on the matter.

He said the organisation decided to send a representative to the Global Ayyappa Sangamam organised by the LDF government as part of its moral responsibility to protect the customs and rituals of Sabarimala.

Nair also said the NSS would raise its voice if there are any lapses in the probe into the Sabarimala gold loss case. PTI TBA TBA ADB