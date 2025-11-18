NSS volunteers future torchbearers of India: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Tuesday said NSS volunteers are future torchbearers of the nation, and they must channel their potential and creativity toward constructive nation-building.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the NE National Service Scheme (NSS) festival at Himalayan University here, the governor urged them to prepare for future responsibilities by striving for knowledge, maintaining discipline in thought and action, and cultivating strong motivation to serve the larger good.

"You already possess immense potential, strength, talent, and creativity. What remains is to nurture these gifts with dedication," he said.

The governor advised the youth to remain physically strong, mentally alert, morally upright and self-disciplined.

Parnaik urged volunteers to become ambassadors of the North East and showcase its unique blend of nature, culture and harmony to the world.

The governor also presented awards and merit certificates to winners of various competitions. PTI UPL UPL SOM