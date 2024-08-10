NSUI, ABVP protest at private university over death of student

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI) Activists of NSUI, ABVP and students held a protest at a private university here on Saturday alleging that the delay in arrival of an ambulance led to the death of a student, who suffered a heart stroke, two days ago.

The 19-year-old student of B.Sc (Agriculture) suddenly collapsed due to a heart stroke in an examination hall on August 8 and passed away while on the way to a hospital, police said. He was being taken to hospital in a car but shifted to an ambulance that arrived, they said.

The protesters demanded that an ambulance should be stationed in every block in the university to attend to students in case of an emergency. During the protest, they tried to set some furniture on fire but it was doused quickly, police added. PTI SJR SS