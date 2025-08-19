NSUI, ABVP trade charges over vandalism at DUSU office

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) A day after vandalism at the DUSU office, the Congress-affiliated NSUI described the act as "cowardly" and accused the RSS-backed ABVP of being behind it.

In a statement, the National Students' Union of India termed the episode a "clear display of ABVP's frustration." Its national president, Varun Choudhary, alleged that the ABVP had a history of violence on campus and creating an unsafe environment for students, particularly women.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad rubbished the allegations, calling them an attempt by NSUI to "gain publicity" ahead of the Delhi University Students' Union elections.

Groups that are "unable to work on the ground or connect with students resort to propaganda," it said.

The ABVP alleged that the NSUI staged the vandalism to malign its image, and accused it of resorting to "media stunts" to remain relevant.

Meanwhile, Choudhary accused the ABVP of attempting to "divide and threaten" the student community, while his group focused on affordable education, timely scholarships, social justice, and women's safety.

He said students had rejected "politics of hate" in the last election, asserting that the NSUI would continue its campaign under the banner of "Mohabbat Ki Dukan." DUSU polls are scheduled for September 18, and the counting of votes will be held the next day.