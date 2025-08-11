NSUI activists break door of principal's cabin, scatter grass inside

Indore, Aug 11 (PTI) NSUI activists on Monday allegedly broke the door of the office of a female principal of a government college in Indore and scattered grass inside over the purported delay in cutting down the thicket of bushes on the campus.

With videos of the protest going viral, police registered an FIR against NSUI leader Aman Patwari and other activists based on a complaint lodged by an employee of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College, said Bhawar Kuan police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav.

They were booked on charges of trespass, misbehaviour with staff, obstruction in government work and vandalism, he added.

Patwari claimed he had been demanding that the college administration clear wild grass and garbage near the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and other parts of the campus, but no action was taken.

"We uprooted the grass ourselves and were going to present it to the principal. She had locked her office, so we had to stage demonstration for a genuine demand," he said.

Principal Dr Mamta Chandrashekhar termed the incident "extremely unfortunate" and said she was not in the college when the door of her office was broken.

"When I returned, I found wild grass scattered all over, including on my chair," she said.

Chandrashekhar stated that some faculty members tried to pacify the protesters, but they allegedly misbehaved with them and used an iron rod to break the office door.

"This hooliganism has tarnished the sanctity of the temple of learning," she added.

The principal further stated that she had already instructed the staff to cut the grass that grows on the campus every monsoon. PTI HWP LAL NSK