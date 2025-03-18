NSUI activists protest against UGC's draft regulation in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Mar 18 (PTI) Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, on Tuesday staged a protest against the draft University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations before the Odisha Assembly here.

Holding party flags and banners, the NSUI activists led by state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das marched towards the assembly building. In the mid-way police personnel prevented them.

The protestors clashed with police while attempting to breach barricades to move towards the assembly. Several student Congress workers have been detained.

Condemning the BJP-led Union government over the draft UGC regulation, Das said there is a proposal to dilute the eligibility criteria for appointment of vice-chancellors of universities.

"If a non-eligible person becomes a VC, the quality of education will be compromised. By taking such a move, the union government is trying to play with the future students," he said.

Only a professor with years of experience in academia should become a vice-chancellor. Commercialising educational institutions by appointing non-qualified persons or without a Phd as VC and professor of a university is totally unacceptable, said Udit Pradhan, state president of NSUI.

"We strongly protest the draft UGC regulation and it should be scrapped," he demanded. PTI BBM BBM RG