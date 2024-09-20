NSUI announces candidates for Sep 27 DUSU polls, Rounak Khatri to contest for prez post

New Delhi: The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Friday announced its candidates for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.
The DUSU polls are set to be held on September 27.
Rounak Khatri will run for the president's post and Yash Nandal will contest the polls for the vice president's position, an official statement said.
Besides, Namrata Jeph Meena is running for the secretary's post and Lokesh Choudhary will contest for the joint secretary's position, the statement said.
NSUI national president Varun Choudhary expressed strong confidence in the organisation's ability to secure a four-zero victory, signalling a significant shift in the political landscape of Delhi University.
"We are confident that this DUSU election will result in a 4-0 win for NSUI. We have a clear plan of action for students' welfare," Varun said.
The election is about addressing real issues of students and creating a better future for the university, he added.
As the DUSU elections approach, the NSUI has expressed in its candidates and in their commitment to transform Delhi University for the better, the statement said.
"The plan of action for students' welfare will be launched on Saturday, outlining specific steps to improve the student experience and ensure transparent, inclusive leadership," it added.